Markets Right Now: Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Banks, media and industrial companies are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, but declines in technology and other sectors left major market indexes mixed.

Bank of America climbed 1.1% Thursday and Disney was up 1.5%, but Microsoft fell 0.8%.

Boeing rose 2.6%, helping to drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher. Other indexes fell.

Tesla sank 7.7% after the electric car maker said it delivered only 63,000 vehicles in the first quarter, down 31% from the previous quarter.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 1 point to 2,873. The S&P 500 is coming off a five-day winning streak.

The Dow rose 127 points, or 0.5%, to 26,347. The Nasdaq fell 20 points, or 0.2%, to 7,875.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.51%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track to extend its winning streak into a sixth day.

Facebook and Boeing were among the early winners on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook climbed 1.9% and Boeing added 2.1 %.

Tesla sank 9% after the electric car maker said it delivered only 63,000 vehicles in the first quarter, down 31% from the previous quarter. Its production figures were also far below the pace needed to fulfill its goal of making 500,000 a year.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 26,224. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.5%, to 7,887.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 2.52%.