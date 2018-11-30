Markets Right Now: Stock drift ahead of US-China meeting

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are little changed on Wall Street ahead of a highly anticipating meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China on trade.

The price of oil briefly dropped under $50 a barrel Friday but later recovered and was up slightly.

GameStop plunged 6.5 percent after issuing a weak forecast, and Marriott dropped 5.4 percent after disclosing a massive data breach.

The S&P 500 index edged up 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,743.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 16 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,323. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,296.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.02 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as energy companies slide along with the price of crude oil.

ConocoPhillips sank 1.2 percent in early trading Friday.

Video game seller GameStop plunged 11.8 percent after issuing a weak forecast.

Marriott International dropped 5.6 percent after disclosing a massive data breach.

The S&P 500 index fell less than 1 point to 2,736.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,295. The Nasdaq composite fell 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,266.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.01 percent.