Markets Right Now: Rising trade tensions sink stock indexes

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street after China raised import duties on U.S. pork, apples and other products.

Tyson Foods is among the biggest losers Monday with a 6 percent loss.

Investors are also dumping some of their recent favorites, including retailers like Amazon and technology companies such as Microsoft.

Tesla dropped 5.7 percent after saying the vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot mode.

Advertisement

Health insurer Humana jumped 4.9 percent on continued reports Walmart might buy the company or announce a new partnership with it.

The S&P 500 fell 59 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,581.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 476 points, or 2 percent, to 23,624. The Nasdaq composite gave up 190 points, or 2.7 percent, to 6,872.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street after the long holiday weekend, led by declines in retailers and technology companies.

Amazon fell 2 percent in early trading Monday, while Facebook lost 0.7 percent.

Health insurer Humana jumped 7 percent following reports that Walmart was interested in a possible deal with the company.

The S&P 500 slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,637.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,101. The Nasdaq composite fell 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,044.