Markets Right Now: Renewed trade tensions send stocks lower

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower after President Donald Trump proposed more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Industrial companies were especially hard hit by the escalation in trade tensions Friday. Aerospace giant Boeing fell 1.1 percent.

There wasn't much for investors to like in the government's latest jobs report either. Employers added 103,000 jobs last month, the weakest showing in months, and January and February's numbers were also revised lower.

The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,651.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 152 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,347. The Nasdaq composite declined 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,056.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.80 percent.