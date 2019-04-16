Markets Right Now: Health companies lead early stock gains

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Health care companies are leading stocks broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest health insurance company, rose 1.3% early Tuesday after beating first-quarter earnings forecasts and raising its estimates for the full year.

Other health care sector companies also rose. Abbot Laboratories rose 1.5% and Johnson & Johnson added 2.5%.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,914.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110 points, or 0.4%, to 26,492. The Nasdaq rose 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,004.