Markets Right Now: Energy leads stocks slightly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher as energy companies rise with oil prices.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.7 percent to $732.59 a barrel, its highest in about three months. Chevron gained 1 percent.

Facebook fell 2.5 percent after the founders of Instagram said they are leaving the company.

Interest rates neared their highest levels of the year as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday.

The S&P 500 index added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,921.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,613. The Nasdaq composite dipped 1 point to 7,991.

Bond prices continued to fall. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.10 percent.