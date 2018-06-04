Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early stock gains

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street, building on the markets gains from last week.

Microsoft rose 1 percent early Monday after announcing a deal to buy a popular coder site called GitHub. Goldman Sachs rose 1 percent.

Apple rose 1.1 percent ahead of the company's annual developers' conference.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,745.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 188 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,822. The Nasdaq composite climbed 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,581.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91 percent.