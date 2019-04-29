Markets Right Now: Banks lead US stock indexes mostly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as gains by banks and communications companies outweigh weakness elsewhere in the market.

Losses among retailers and energy companies held the gains in check on Monday.

Bank of America rose 2.3% and Facebook added 1%. O'Reilly Automotive lost 1.1%.

Anadarko said it would consider a buyout offer from Occidental Petroleum. Occidental lost 2.1%.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,944. The S&P 500 closed at two record highs last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17 points, or 0.1%, to 26,561. The Nasdaq climbed 11 points, or 0.1%, to 8,157.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.53%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street as banks and communications companies post gains.

Losses in health care and energy companies held the early gains in check on Monday.

Bank of America rose 1.7% and Facebook added 1%.

Anadarko said it would consider a buyout offer from Occidental Petroleum. Occidental lost 2%.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,943.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 26,540. The Nasdaq climbed 12 points, or 0.2%, to 8,159.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.52%.