Stocks slide after Iranain top military leader killed by US
Stocks curbed heavy losses but end session lower.
The specter of a potential armed conflict with Iran loomed over the stock market Friday which closed with triple-digit losses but off the worst levels of the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, trimmed a loss of over 300 points, to finish the session at 235.07 or 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 slipped around 0.7 percent.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28634.88
|-233.92
|-0.81%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3234.85
|-23.00
|-0.71%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|9020.769795
|-71.42
|-0.79%
Oil, traditionally the most volatile commodity in times of Mideast tensions, saw upticks most of Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude closed up 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel. The global benchmark, March Brent crude saw similar gains with a rise of 3.6 percent and a close at $68.60 per barrel.
Energy stocks, which opened higher as a group, ended the session mixed.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
|70.33
|-0.57
|-0.80%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|121.01
|-0.42
|-0.35%
|MRO
|MARATHON OIL
|13.75
|+0.07
|+0.51%
|HAL
|HALLIBURTON COMPANY
|24.76
|+0.08
|+0.32%
It was not all bleak on the exchanges as shares of defense contractors Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin were up more than 5 percent and 4 percent respectively after the team at Citigroup noted that rising tensions in the region could validate the need for a bigger defense budget.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NOC
|NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
|375.01
|+19.31
|+5.43%
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
|413.74
|+14.37
|+3.60%
As has happened in the past, investors made a flight to safety amidst rising tension, abandoning anything seen as a risky asset for long-standing safe havens, such as gold and U.S. Treasuries. The yield on the 10-Year slipped to 1.792 percent.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GLD
|SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC
|145.86
|+1.91
|+1.33%
In other corporate news, Tesla shares rose to a record after reporting that deliveries exceeded expectations.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|443.01
|+12.75
|+2.96%
While concern about the Mideast remained paramount, other factors were at play for the market downturn. Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting were released. While the minutes revealed a sense of optimism regarding the economy and ease in U.S.-China trade tensions, but there were also concerns about slow growth.
To that end, Friday also saw worse-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 47.2 percent, its lowest number in more than 10 years.