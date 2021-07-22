Markets in the middle of a 'money storm,' expert says

Woodshaw Financial Group Principal D.R. Barton told FOX Business' "Varney & Co." Thursday that the markets are in the middle of a "money storm" and the "next move is going to be up."

D.R. BARTON: Stuart, I am not yet worried. There may come a time where inflation rears its ugly head or some other big externality comes to the markets.

But for right now, I wrote to you in my notes that I think we're in the biggest narrative that we've seen in a long time, and that is a money storm. We just have so much money still to invest from the first quarter of 2022 today.

Personal savings accounts have risen $3 trillion, Stuart. That's a 50% increase. It is just amazing. That money is still being put to work all over the place. I think we have some sideways jiggles coming, but the next move is going to be up.

