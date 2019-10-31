Social media "face" off round #2: Mark Zuckerberg vs Aaron Sorkin

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday appeared to respond to a harsh open letter written by playwright and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, using Sorkin’s own words.

In a letter addressed to “Mark,” Sorkin, who wrote the hit movie that told the Facebook story, “The Social Network,” criticized the social media giant for spreading misinformation under the guise of perpetuating free speech – specifically in the political sphere.

In a post on his social media platform, Zuckerberg hit back with a quote from Sorkin’s 1995 film “The American President.”

"The American President" starred Michael Douglas (clip below) and was Sorkin first foray into fictional presidential politics. In 1999, he created "The West Wing" on NBC which ran for seven years received 95 Emmy nominations and won 26 awards.

In his letter, Sorkin also criticized Facebook’s handling of his script for “The Social Network,” insinuating the leadership team may have wanted some items obscured.

He also pointed to a comment Zuckerberg made in recent testimony before lawmakers, where the Facebook founder refused to commit to taking down false political advertisements. Sorkin retorted that if he’d known Zuckerberg felt that way, he’d have “had the Winklevoss twins invent Facebook.”

