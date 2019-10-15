Expand / Collapse search
Marathon preps California refinery for restart after quake

By FOXBusiness
Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy discusses drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, American oil production, and Alaska’s union membership.video

New Alaska oil drilling could be ‘tremendous boost’ to US: Governor

Marathon Petroleum shut down several units at one of its California refineries after a 4.5-magnitude earthquake.

The Martinez, Calif., refinery had begun flaring after the quake, which struck 20 miles northeast of San Francisco at 10:15 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The flaring stopped at 6:30 a.m. California time, the company said.

"Marathon Petroleum personnel are working to assess integrity of equipment to ensure a safe restart and return to normal operations," spokesperson Nichol Carranza told FOX Business. "All emergency protocols are being followed and all required agencies have been notified."

U.S. Geological Survey

No “known spills or releases” were reported, and neither were any injuries, the company said. The Martinez refinery can crank out 161,000 barrels per day, and employs about 740 full-time workers.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MPCMARATHON PETROLEUM CORP64.51+1.37+2.17%

An estimated 167,000 people felt strong tremors from the earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

