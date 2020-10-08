Manhattan rents plunge as coronavirus drives vacancies to record

Record vacancies dropped Manhattan apartment rental prices to their lowest levels in seven years as tenants continued to flee the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ability to work from home during the pandemic has caused many New Yorkers to leave Manhattan for the more socially distant suburbs, and elsewhere.

Apartment listings tripled from a year earlier to 15,923, the most since record-keeping began in 2006, according to a report released Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The vacancy rate reached 5.75%, a fifth straight month with a record.

“New leases reached their prior-year level as vacancy rates and listing inventory set new records,” said Miller Samuel CEO Jonathan Miller.

A record 55% of new leases signed in September received landlord concessions, enticing renters with free rent, payment of broker fees and other incentives.

Including those freebies, median rent fell 11% year over year in September to $3,036 per month, the lowest since July 2013. Prices were down 4% from August.

Studios saw the biggest decline in rents with the median price down 13% from a year ago to $2,350 per month. One-bedroom prices fell 11% to $3,195.

A morsel of strength appeared in two-bedroom pricing, where the median edged up 0.6% to $4,400.

The luxury market, which accounts for the top 10%, offered far fewer concessions and prices slid 3% year-over-year to a median $8,216.

By location, Northern Manhattan saw the biggest price decline with the median off 9.9% to $2,208. Prices on the West Side fell 9.6% to $3,300 and Downtown dropped 7.8% to $3,595. On the East Side, prices were off 5.3% to $3,079.