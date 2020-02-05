Bernie Madoff terminally ill, seeks early prison release

What do disgraced Ponzi scheme king Bernie Madoff, serving 150 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of billions and the Lockerbie Bomber, who killed 189 American souls by downing PanAm Flight 103 in 1988, have in common?

The same reason for wanting to get out of jail early: a terminal illness.

In a court filing Wednesday, obtained by FOX Business, Madoff's attorney Brandon Sample filed a 'Motion for Compassionate Release" stating:

"Madoff presents "extraordinary and compelling reasons" for compassionate release and the BOP (Bureau of Prisons) recognizes that Madoff meets the criteria for a reduction in sentence based on his end-stage renal disease."

"This Court must now consider whether keeping Madoff incarcerated, in light of his terminal kidney failure and a life expectancy of less than 18 months, is truly in furtherance of statutory sentencing goals and our society's value and understanding of compassion."

In a supporting argument, Sample cited the Lockerbie Bomber who was released after just eight years due to terminal prostate cancer. He also noted Madoff has months left to live.

His victims, nearly 5,000 people, may feel differently. Madoff is in jail for running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, ripping off over $64 billion. The scheme, in which XXX, went on for years as Madoff and his family lived an opulent lifestyle, came crashing down in 2008 as the financial crisis was in full swing.

Madoff's victims ranged from regular Main Street types to celebrities including Actors Kevin and Kyra Bacon, to sports royalty such as the Wilpon Family, owner of the New York Mets.

The incredible tale caught Hollywood's eye spawning two features starring two Academy Award Winners.

Actor Richard Dreyfus portrayed Bernie Madoff in Disney's ABC miniseries "Madoff" which also starred Blythe Danner as his wife Ruth.

Robert DeNiro starred in HBO's “The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust”, Michelle Pfeiffer played Ruth.