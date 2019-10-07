Macy's to hire 80,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

Macy's is hiring about 80,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, the company announced Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The retail giant said that it will hold a "national hiring event" on Oct. 24 -- from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- at all of its outlets across the country, including distribution, fulfillment, and call centers.

Macy's will offer a mix of full-time, part-time and flexible positions. More than 8,000 seasonal workers became permanent Macy's employees after the 2018 holidays.

Seasonal workers get a "competitive hourly rate" paid weekly, a 20% seasonal discount and a quarterly bonus, according to the company.

30,000 of the jobs will be available in fulfilment centers in Goodyear, Arizona; Cheshire, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Portland, Tennessee; Martinsburg, West Virginia; Sacramento, California; Houston; Secaucus, New Jersey; and Joppa, Maryland.

There will be 1,000 positions to help with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

And there will be 1,000 customer service/call center positions in: Mason, Ohio; Clearwater, Florida; and Tempe, Arizona.

"Our colleagues play an important role in providing the iconic Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s holiday experiences. During the holiday season, we rely on our seasonal colleagues to provide our customers with an excellent shopping experience – whether that’s in stores, online or on the phone," said John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer. "We pride ourselves on being an employer of choice in all markets where we do business."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company asserts that almost 1 in 3 of Macy's store leaders got their start with the company during the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS