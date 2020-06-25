Macy's to lay off 3,900 employees as coronavirus hits sales
Retailer expects to save about $365M from layoffs in fiscal 2020
(Reuters) - Macy's Inc said on Thursday it would lay off about 3,900 employees in corporate and management positions to help lessen some of the financial strain of dwindling sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continue Reading Below
Macy's said it expects to save about $365 million from these layoffs in fiscal 2020.
OPINION: WHY I RISKED MY LIFE TO SAVE NYC STOREFRONTS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|M
|MACY'S INC.
|6.52
|-0.26
|-3.82%
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)