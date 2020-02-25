Macy's strong holiday season brightens lackluster year

Macy’s reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reiterated its guidance, driving shares higher.

The Cincinnati-based retailer's profit fell 54 percent year-over-year to $340 million, or $1.09 a share, in the last three months of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted earnings were $2.12 a share on revenue of $8.34 billion, topping the $1.96 and $8.3 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Sales fell 0.6 percent at stores the company owns and 0.5 percent when sites operated by license-holders were included.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S INC. 15.45 -0.78 -4.81%

For the full year, Macy’s earned $564 million as sales slid 1.6 percent to $24.56 billion.

“Taken as a whole, 2019 did not play out as we intended for Macy's,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “However, we executed well during the Holiday 2019 season."

Sales in the 10 shopping days before Christmas showed a "meaningful" uptick, he said, fueling significant improvements in the last three months of the year.

"Together with disciplined expense management, our solid sales results in the fourth quarter allowed us to deliver stronger-than-expected earnings results," Gennette said. "Importantly, we exited the year with a clean inventory position."

