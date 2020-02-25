Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Macy’s

Macy's strong holiday season brightens lackluster year

'We executed well during the Holiday 2019 season'

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos reports on Macy's closing over 100 stores and its plans to reformat stores and improve fashion choices.video

Macy's reveals revamping plan to woo investors

FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos reports on Macy's closing over 100 stores and its plans to reformat stores and improve fashion choices.

Macy’s reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reiterated its guidance, driving shares higher.

Continue Reading Below

The Cincinnati-based retailer's profit fell 54 percent year-over-year to $340 million, or $1.09 a share, in the last three months of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted earnings were $2.12 a share on revenue of $8.34 billion, topping the $1.96 and $8.3 billion that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Sales fell 0.6 percent at stores the company owns and 0.5 percent when sites operated by license-holders were included.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MMACY'S INC.15.45-0.78-4.81%

For the full year, Macy’s earned $564 million as sales slid 1.6 percent to $24.56 billion.

“Taken as a whole, 2019 did not play out as we intended for Macy's,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “However, we executed well during the Holiday 2019 season."

Sales in the 10 shopping days before Christmas showed a "meaningful" uptick, he said, fueling significant improvements in the last three months of the year.

"Together with disciplined expense management, our solid sales results in the fourth quarter allowed us to deliver stronger-than-expected earnings results," Gennette said. "Importantly, we exited the year with a clean inventory position."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.  