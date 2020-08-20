Lyft, Uber receive emergency stay to continue California operations

Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. received an emergency stay that will allow them to continue operations in California rather than shut down or be forced to reclassify drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of both companies surged on the news after initially trading lower in anticipation of a shutdown.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYFT LYFT INC. 30.71 +2.57 +9.13% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 31.32 +1.90 +6.45%

"Breaking - Uber and Lyft granted an emergency stay, meaning rideshare WILL NOT shut down in California tonight," tweeted Dave Lee of the Financial Times.

Obeying the new classification would've caused Lyft and Uber to treat so-called gig workers more like full-time employees and provide them with benefits, making their employment more expensive.

“At 11:59PM PT today our rideshare operations in California will be suspended,” Lyft said in a blog post earlier Thursday. "This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips."

Lyft has for years provided drivers with a minimum earnings guarantee and a health care subsidy while allowing them the flexibility of being independent contractors, something they want. The company said the new law would cause 80% of drivers to lose work and result in the rest having scheduled shifts and a cap on hourly earnings.

It would also make it more expensive for riders in low-income areas that are faced with few transit options, Lyft said.

Prop 22, a ballot measure in the November election, if passed, would give drivers the benefits and flexibility they seek while also maintaining the ride-sharing model.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lyft earlier this month reported ridership fell 60% year-over-year in the three months through June as stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 eliminated non-essential travel.

Shares were down 35% this year through Wednesday, lagging the S&P 500's 4.46% gain.