Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lyft

Lyft rides recover slightly in August, remain down 53% from last year

Ride share services said it is using fewer driver incentives

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday that its trips rose 7.3% in August from July as operations in Canada recovered faster than in the United States.

Continue Reading Below

WHY UBER, LYFT'S FUTURE IN CALIFORNIA COULD BE DECIDED BY VOTERS

But the novel coronavirus pandemic is still crushing demand with overall August rides down 53% compared to a year earlier, said the company, which operates in the U.S. and Canada only.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UBERUBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.34.32+1.08+3.25%
LYFTLYFT INC.30.10+1.13+3.90%

Trips had dropped as much as 80% during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in April.

Lyft on Tuesday said it used fewer driver incentives in August as more drivers returned to service and said it expects lower incentive spending in the third quarter.

UBER OFFERING $24.99 PER MONTH DISCOUNT MEMBERSHIPS

Lyft's President John Zimmer in May said Americans will turn to ride-hailing as the first opportunity to make up for lost income as the U.S. economy reopens, with the oversupply in drivers allowing the company to cut costs.

Lyft expects an adjusted loss for the third quarter to not exceed $265 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company on Tuesday also said it has increased spending on Proposition 22, a November ballot measure in California which seeks to reverse a contested state law that forces gig economy companies to treat their workers as employees.

Lyft, Uber Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc and Instacart each spent an additional $17.5 million on the measure, bringing total funding for the campaign to $181 million, according to a public state filing on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS