Lyft IPO: GM, Carl Icahn and others set to win big

Ahead of its highly anticipated IPO on Friday, ride-sharing giant Lyft is expected to make a lot of its early supporters happy.

The buzz has been so hot around the listing that Lyft jacked up its estimated share price range to between $70 and $72 per share in a SEC filing on Wednesday. Its previous range was between $62 and $68 per share.

Under its new price estimates, Lyft’s valuation could top more than $23 billion.

The company plans to sell just under 30.8 million Class A shares on Friday and here’s who’s expected to win big, according the company's S-1 filing.

Lyft co-founder and CEO Logan Green

After the IPO: Green will own nearly 7.7 million Class B shares.

Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer

After the IPO: Zimmer will own 5.1 million Class B shares.

General Motors

In 2016, GM invested $500 million in Lyft and it currently owns 18.6 million Class A shares -- or about 8 percent of the company. It is poised to make more than $1 billion on Friday.

Fidelity

Fidelity currently owns about 18.5 million Class A shares --also about 8 percent of the company. It, too, is poised to make more than $1 billion on Friday.

Ben Horowitz for Andreessen Horowitz

As an early investor in Lyft during the company's Series C, Andreessen Horowitz owns more than 15 million Class A shares or about 6.25 percent of the company.

Carl Icahn and Jonathan Christodoro of Icahn Enterprises

In 2015, activist billionaire Carl Icahn made big news when he invested $100 million in Lyft. Ichan Enterprises Managing Director Jonathan Christodoro is also on Lyft's board. However, according to the S-1, Christodoro only has 12,856 Class A shares.

Sean Aggarwal

An early angel investor and adviser for Lyft, joining the board in 2016, Aggarwal has 1.4 milion Class A shares.

Hiroshi Mikitani for Rakuten

The Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten invested $300 million in Lyft in 2015. Its founder, Hiroshi Mikitani, later joined the company's board. Rakuten currently owns more than 31 million Class A shares-- or 13 percent of the company -- making it the largest shareholder of the company.

Valerie Jarrett

President Barack Obama's former senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett, joined Lyft's board of directors in July 2017 and has more than 6,600 Class A shares.