Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

China's Luckin Coffee craters as trading resumes after delisting threat

Trading in Luckin Coffee shares was halted on April 7

By FOXBusiness
close
Reuters reports that the Nasdaq exchange sent China's Luckin Coffee a delisting notice. FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo with more.video

Nasdaq sends delisting notice to China's Luckin Coffee: Report

Reuters reports that the Nasdaq exchange sent China's Luckin Coffee a delisting notice. FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo with more.

Luckin Coffee plunged Wednesday as trading resumed for the first time since shares were halted on April 7.

Continue Reading Below

The Xiamen, China-based beverage chain received a delisting notice from Nasdaq on Tuesday, more than a month after its April 2 announcement that its chief operating officer had fabricated as much as $310 million in sales last year. The company has not yet released its fourth-quarter results for 2019.

TRUMP GETS TOUGH ON CHINESE STOCKS IN CORONAVIRUS STANDOFF WITH BEIJING

Luckin Coffee did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LKLUCKIN COFFEE2.98-1.41-32.12%

Luckin priced its initial public offering at $17 a share on May 16, 2019. Shares rallied to a high of $50.02 on January 17, giving the Starbucks challenger a market capitalization of as much as $12.02 billion. Its value has since plummeted to $681 million, including Wednesday’s selloff.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Luckin’s resumption of trading comes amid calls for the U.S. to get tougher on Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. Currently, Chinese firms are not subject to the same investor-protection rules and accounting standards as U.S. companies.