Lowe's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.07 per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.81 billion.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $4.60 per share.

Lowe's shares have risen slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 7 percent. The stock has increased 35 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW