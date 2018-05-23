Lowe's first quarter falls flat

article

Lowe's, which named a new CEO this week, is reporting weak profit and revenue numbers for its first quarter.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, company said Wednesday that profits were $988 million, or $1.19 per share.

That's 3 cents shy of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $17.36 billion also missed the mark.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

Shares of Lowe's Cos., which have fallen 8 percent this year, are down more than 4 percent before the opening bell.

