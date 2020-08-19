Lowe's online sales surge 135% as coronavirus fuels do-it-yourself boom

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. sales soared 34% in the three months through June as more customers shopped from the comfort of their own home while hunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based home-improvement chain reported second-quarter revenue of $27.3 billion as e-commerce sales spiked 135% from a year ago. Net earnings were $2.8 billion, or an adjusted $3.75 per share.

The results outpaced the $24.27 billion of sales and adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting.

“We delivered very strong second quarter results, with all merchandising divisions posting comparable sales growth exceeding 20% and all U.S. geographic regions delivering comparable sales growth of at least 30%,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement. “Sales were driven by a consumer focus on the home, core repair and maintenance activities, and wallet share shift away from other discretionary spending.”

