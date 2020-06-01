Lowe's CEO responds to George Floyd killing as 'father of a young black male'

Lowe's president and CEO Marvin Ellison shared his response to the death of George Floyd from his perspective "as the father of a young black male."

"My wife [and] I feel tremendous sadness as our hearts [and] prayers are with the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor [and] all communities ripped apart by violence," Ellison wrote on Twitter. "As the father of a young black male, I can only imagine their pain [and] emptiness."

He also shared the message he sent to employees that Lowe's "is a company with zero tolerance for racism, discrimination, hate, insensitive behavior or violence of any kind."

Ellison has led Lowe's since 2018.

Lowe's locations didn't escape the looting that affected other retailers, including Target and CVS throughout the country. A Lowe's in West Philadelphia was looted on Sunday night, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who is black, spoke about the barriers that black Americans face in a CNBC interview on Monday.

"What the African American community sees in that video tape... is that that African American man — it could be me... is being treated as less than human," Frazier said according to CNBC's Meg Tirrell.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was fired after video emerged showing him detaining Floyd and kneeling on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after protests that began in Minneapolis and spread throughout the country.

Three other officers are in a video of the incident.

