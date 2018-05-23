Lowe’s 1Q earnings fall short

article

Lowe’s reported a 1Q profit of $1.19 per share, missing the estimate for $1.22.

Continue Reading Below

Revenue came in at of $17.4 billion. The estimate was for $17.45 billion.

The company said prolonged unfavorable weather led to a delayed spring selling season.

Sales for the first quarter increased 3 percent over the same quarter in 2017.

Lowe’s reported a profit of $0.70 a share in the year ago quarter.

On Tuesday, the company announced that current JCPenney CEO Marvin Ellison would be taking over at Lowe’s, replacing longtime CEO Robert Niblock.