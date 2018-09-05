Losses for tech and consumer companies sink US stocks

article

U.S. stocks are falling Wednesday as technology and consumer-focused companies take sharp losses. Those stocks have been the market's biggest gainers for more than a year. Executives from Facebook and Twitter are testifying to Congress about their efforts to prevent meddling in U.S. elections. Investors are shifting some money into traditional safe industries like utilities.

The U.S. and Canada are scheduled to restart trade talks later in the day.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index skidded 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,882 as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern time. The benchmark index fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,926. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 102 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,988. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 10 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,722.

TECH HEARING: Technology companies were also down for the second consecutive day. Executives from Facebook and Twitter are testifying to Congress about their efforts trying to root out foreign actors who want to interfere in U.S. elections.

In a separate hearing, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to reject charges from Republicans who say his site is biased against conservatives, an accusation they and President Donald Trump have made without evidence.

Twitter fell 5.4 percent to $32.96 Wednesday and Facebook lost 1.8 percent to $168.15. Snap shed 4.6 percent to $10.10.

FAVORITES FALL: Many of the largest companies on the market and the most successful stocks in 2018 traded lower. Microsoft fell 2.9 percent to $108.51 and Alphabet, Google's parent company, slid 2.5 percent to $1,180.54.

Amazon dropped 1.8 percent to $2,002.48 while Netflix sank 4.6 percent to $346.74.

Technology companies like Microsoft and consumer-focused companies like Amazon have performed better than any other part of the S&P 500 this year. Both those groups are up about 18 percent in 2018, while the S&P 500 is up 8 percent.

Traditionally defensive companies fared better. Utility Southern Co. rose 1.4 percent to $44.51 while PepsiCo gained 1.4 percent to $112.51. Utilities haven't done as well as the broader S&P 500 this year, while household goods stocks have fallen.

ENERGY: Halliburton CEO Jeffrey Miller said the company is seeing a decrease in North American drilling activity because of customers' tight budgets, and the decline is worse than it previously expected. It also reported project delays in the Middle East.

Miller said those problems will reduce Halliburton's third-quarter earnings by 8 to 10 cents a share. The stock fell 4.9 percent to $37.54 and competitor Schlumberger gave up 2 percent to $60.69. Other energy companies also fell, and Chevron lost 1.1 percent to $117.61.

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Gordon changed course and headed east, reducing the risk it will disrupt oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Benchmark U.S. crude declined 1.4 percent to $68.91 per barrel in New York while Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 1.1 percent to $77.30 per barrel in London.

TRADE TENSIONS: The United States is due to resume talks with Canada on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico agreed to the broad outlines of a trade deal with the U.S. last week.

According to media reports, President Donald Trump may also announce new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods as early as this week.

VERA GOOD: Clothing and accessories retailer Vera Bradley jumped after it posted strong results in the second quarter and raised its profit forecast for the year. The company said fewer items were marked down, which improved its profit margins. The stock climbed 14.6 percent to $16.37.

Furniture and housewares maker RH fell 10.4 percent to $135.48 after its second-quarter sales came up short of analysts' projections.

JD DOWN AGAIN: Chinese internet retailer JD.com dropped another 8.3 percent to $27 after a Minneapolis police report showed company founder and CEO Richard Liu was arrested over a felony rape accusation.

The stock fell 6 percent Tuesday, the first trading day after Liu's arrest was reported. JD.com said Sunday that police found no misconduct, and the company also says Liu has returned to China.

BONDS: Bond prices turned higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.89 percent from 2.90 percent.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 111.50 yen from 111.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1620 from $1.1581.

OVERSEAS TRADING: The French CAC 40 fell 1.3 percent while Germany's DAX lost 1.2 percent. In London the FTSE 100 shed 1.1 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 retreated 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.6 percent. Seoul's Kospi declined 1 percent.

