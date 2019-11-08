Former Los Angeles mayor knows why the US has a homelessness crisis

The homelessness crisis in America is growing day by day across the country, and Los Angeles is home to the largest population. According to Big Think, there are nearly 59,000 homeless in LA alone.

Continue Reading Below

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said there’s a logical explanation as to why numbers continue to surge.

“Lack of housing, not enough supportive services, too many people mentally ill, drug addiction, opioids: all of those things play a part,” Villaraigosa said to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

SALESFORCE FOUNDER ON 'THE KEY' TO UNLOCKING CALIFORNIA'S HOMELESS CRISIS

Along with health and housing serving as contributing factors to the homelessness epidemic, Villaraigosa said the American economy, though booming, is a factor.

The economy is working but not for enough people - Antonio Villaraigosa, former Los Angeles mayor

AMERICA'S HOMELESS CRISIS IS SPIRALING BUT COMPLETELY FIXABLE

Villaraigosa said the economy is working, “but particularly working for people at the top.”

“It's true that unemployment is down across the board but to live in Los Angeles and New York, making $12 an hour doesn't cut it,” he said. “So many of these people can’t afford housing when there's a housing shortage.”

So, what’s the solution?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Villaraigosa said cities need to get serious about treating this as a crisis.

“Cities and counties have to work together,” he said. “We have to address the fact that we don't have enough services and housing. I think we're going to have to address a broken CQEA, the California Environmental Quality Act, which makes it so difficult to build housing.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The way to end the crisis, Villaraigosa added, is to build homes anywhere there is homelessness.