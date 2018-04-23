London court rules to extradite Croatian tycoon

A London court has ruled to extradite the founder of indebted Croatia-based food and retail company Agrokor.

Ivica Todoric appeared Monday before the Westminster Magistrates Court to hear the ruling after he was arrested in November in London under a European arrest warrant posted by Croatia, which accuses him of mismanaging the company.

Agrokor, which employs 60,000 throughout the Balkans, racked up debt of about 6 billion euros ($7 billion) in recent years, including a disputed sum owed to two Russian state-run banks. It was put into state administration a year ago.

Todoric has been on bail in the U.K. since November after surrendering his passport and having to wear an electronic tag.

He's claimed innocence and said the Croatian charges are politically motivated.

His lawyers have announced an appeal.