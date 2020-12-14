Lockheed Martin awarded $900M F-16 service contract

Lockheed Martin has won a 10-year, $900 billion contract involving a variety of services in support of F-16 aircraft, the defense contractor announced Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The company is the aircraft's original equipment manufacturer and will carry out the contract duties at its site in Greenville, South Carolina.

According to a press release, the contract includes "depot-level maintenance activities, predefined programmatic work, aircraft modification and unplanned drop-in maintenance."

F-16s are operated by 25 countries with a total of 4,588 produced, the company reported.

LOCKHEED MARTIN BOLSTERS FORECAST AMID F-35 STRENGTH

The announcement came after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results in October, boosted by its F-35 fighter jet program.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 357.66 -4.05 -1.12%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company added that "Lockheed Martin’s team of F-16 experts are on-site and prepared to meet the service’s most challenging problems, partnering between Production and Sustainment operations, giving full life cycle coverage for the F-16."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The F-16 Fighting Falcon offers advanced interoperable capabilities that enhance partnerships with allies across the world. It has been proving its effectiveness for decades and continues to remain the best value among 4th generation jets for its capabilities and affordable lifecycle costs."

Fox Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.