Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin gets $2B boost from F-35 fighter jet

Lockheed's F-35 accounted for about one-third of sales increase

By FOXBusiness
Lockheed Martin delivered better-than-expected full-year results, sending shares higher ahead of the opening bell.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor earned $6.2 billion in 2019, or $21.95 a share, as revenue rose 11.1 percent to $59.8 billion. About one-third of the sales jump was due to a $2 billion increase in revenue from the F-35 fighter, the most expensive weapons program in Department of Defense history.

Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting full-year earnings of $21.86 a share on revenue of $59.2 billion.

"The corporation delivered outstanding performance throughout 2019, achieving exceptional sales growth, strong earnings, cash from operations, and a record backlog," CEO Marillyn Hewson said in a statement.

