Liz Taylor's 'Green Goddess' 1961 Rolls Royce goes for $520K in auction

Liz Taylor's Green Goddess Rolls Royce (Courtesy of Guernsey's Auction house.)

She may have had 7 husbands, but Elizabeth Taylor only had one 1961 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II which went quickly when it hit the auction block on Tuesday evening, according to Guernsey’s, the auction house that handled the big sale.

"The car sold for about $520,000 to an anonymous buyer yet to be announced," Guernsey president Arlan Ettinger exclusively shared with FOX Business.

Liz’s fourth husband, singer Eddie Fisher, bought the car for the Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf star in 1960. She retained it after their divorce five years later. It was then sold to Karl Kardel around 1978, who has now made the car available for the Liz Taylor fan with deep pockets and an appreciation for classic cars.

The auction took place at the Pierre, a swanky New York City hotel where Liz and Eddie lived, loved and parked the infamous green Rolls.

The beautiful luxury ride features a left hand drive, a 6.2 liter V-8 engine with 40,644 miles on the odometer, and the iconic Rolls Royce silver goddess hood ornament.

The vehicle garnered its name, the Green Goddess, from its unique, custom green color which matched the dress Taylor wore when marrying Eddie -- and it still bares her nickname 'Liz' on the license plate.

Mr. Kardel is selling the car because, at 78, he is slowing down after being hit by a car, according to The New York Times. While he would not reveal what he paid Liz for the classic in the late 1970's, he did explain to the Times that, “When I bought it, my friends thought I was an idiot.”

