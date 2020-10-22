Live updates: Latest stock market news and debate headlines
U.S. stocks are close to reclaiming record levels
U.S. stocks rallied across the board on Thursday ahead of the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28363.66
|+152.84
|+0.54%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3453.49
|+17.93
|+0.52%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11506.00579
|+21.31
|+0.19%
The recovering economy, dueling tax plans and energy policy will likely top the list of hot topics.
