LIVE Updates: Jobs, Robinhood lifts trading restrictions

Robinhood has lifted all trading restrictions

Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders provides insight into market, economic and employment trends in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

How will January jobs report impact markets?

Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders provides insight into market, economic and employment trends in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors are set up for a busy Friday. The U.S. jobs report is out with a very modest read as the unemployment rate ticked down to 6.3%.

U.S. stock futures are maintaining earlier gains following the data. Also lifting sentiment; progress continues on the stimulus front and an update from Robinhood Markets that the firm has lifted trading restrictions on all stocks.

