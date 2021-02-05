LIVE Updates: Jobs, Robinhood lifts trading restrictions

Investors are set up for a busy Friday. The U.S. jobs report is out with a very modest read as the unemployment rate ticked down to 6.3%.

U.S. stock futures are maintaining earlier gains following the data. Also lifting sentiment; progress continues on the stimulus front and an update from Robinhood Markets that the firm has lifted trading restrictions on all stocks.

