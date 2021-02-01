LIVE UPDATES: GameStop frenzy engulfs silver prices

Investors may be in for another wild ride this week as silver prices get engulfed in the trading frenzy that hit a basket of heavily shorted stocks.

Those names including GameStop, AMC and others are also expected to see another week of heavy trading.

At the same time, calls for U.S. regulators to take action against short-selling and other forces impacting markets increases from Washington.

