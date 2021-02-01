LIVE UPDATES: GameStop frenzy engulfs silver prices
Investors may be in for another wild ride this week as silver prices get engulfed in the trading frenzy that hit a basket of heavily shorted stocks.
STOCKS RISE ON STIMULUS TALKS, SILVER NEWEST REDDIT TARGET
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SLV
|ISHARES SILVER TRUST
|26.68
|+1.70
|+6.78%
Those names including GameStop, AMC and others are also expected to see another week of heavy trading.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|260.00
|-67.50
|-20.61%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|14.50
|+1.16
|+8.71%
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|30.38
|-4.95
|-14.02%
|BB
|BLACKBERRY LIMITED
|14.62
|+0.49
|+3.45%
At the same time, calls for U.S. regulators to take action against short-selling and other forces impacting markets increases from Washington.
