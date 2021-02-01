Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: GameStop frenzy engulfs silver prices

Bank of America CEO on short selling frenzy and economic outlook

Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan joins 'Barron's Roundtable' with reaction and analysis

Investors may be in for another wild ride this week as silver prices get engulfed in the trading frenzy that hit a basket of heavily shorted stocks.

STOCKS RISE ON STIMULUS TALKS, SILVER NEWEST REDDIT TARGET

SLVISHARES SILVER TRUST26.68+1.70+6.78%

Those names including GameStop, AMC and others are also expected to see another week of heavy trading.

GMEGAMESTOP CORP260.00-67.50-20.61%
AMCAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC14.50+1.16+8.71%
BBBYBED BATH & BEYOND INC.30.38-4.95-14.02%
BBBLACKBERRY LIMITED14.62+0.49+3.45%

At the same time, calls for U.S. regulators to take action against short-selling and other forces impacting markets increases from Washington.

Follow all the action on the FOX Business LIVE Blog. Mobile users click here.

 