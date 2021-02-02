Expand / Collapse search
Stocks

LIVE Updates: GameStop, AMC get crushed as S&P, Dow jump

Silver margins raised at CME

Portfolio Wealth Advisors CIO Lee Munson and former congressional investigator Sam Dewey comment on what's to come following Wall Street's short selling frenzy.

What will Washington accomplish in GameStop trading hearings?

Portfolio Wealth Advisors CIO Lee Munson and former congressional investigator Sam Dewey comment on what's to come following Wall Street's short selling frenzy.

GameStop shares are heading for the worst day on record...

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMEGAMESTOP CORP76.99-15.78-17.01%

Other heavily shorted names are falling in sympathy including Bed Bath and Beyond, Naked Brands and Express...

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BBBYBED BATH & BEYOND INC.26.93-1.09-3.89%
NAKDNAKED BRAND GROUP1.25+0.03+2.47%
EXPREXPRESS INC.3.29-0.26-7.31%

As for silver, late Monday, the CME announced it will raise trading margins at the close of business Tuesday as a "normal review of market volatility to ensure adequate collateral coverage" after the metal posted its best one day percentage gain since March 2009.

Prices and silver stocks are tumbling as well.

