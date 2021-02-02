LIVE Updates: GameStop, AMC get crushed as S&P, Dow jump

GameStop shares are heading for the worst day on record...

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP 76.99 -15.78 -17.01%

Other heavily shorted names are falling in sympathy including Bed Bath and Beyond, Naked Brands and Express...

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 26.93 -1.09 -3.89% NAKD NAKED BRAND GROUP 1.25 +0.03 +2.47% EXPR EXPRESS INC. 3.29 -0.26 -7.31%

As for silver, late Monday, the CME announced it will raise trading margins at the close of business Tuesday as a "normal review of market volatility to ensure adequate collateral coverage" after the metal posted its best one day percentage gain since March 2009.

Prices and silver stocks are tumbling as well.

