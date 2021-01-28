Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: GameStop, AMC trading frenzy roils Wall Street

Follow for the latest updates as trading volume surges

Regulators likely to examine Robinhood, Reddit traders for possible collusion: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that any regulatory case would be difficult unless money is changing hands.

A surge of trading volume in shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment, as well as Bed Bath & Beyond and BlackBerry, has stunned Wall Street firms that were betting that those stocks would fall.

Instead, the share prices have surged as retail investors, spurred by the online Reddit forum WallStreetBets, piled into the stocks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it is monitoring the situation.

SHORT SQUEEZES: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RECENT INVESTING MOVEMENT

