LIVE UPDATES: GameStop, AMC trading frenzy roils Wall Street

A surge of trading volume in shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment, as well as Bed Bath & Beyond and BlackBerry, has stunned Wall Street firms that were betting that those stocks would fall.

Instead, the share prices have surged as retail investors, spurred by the online Reddit forum WallStreetBets, piled into the stocks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it is monitoring the situation.

SHORT SQUEEZES: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RECENT INVESTING MOVEMENT

