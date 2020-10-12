Expand / Collapse search
LIVE Stock market updates and business headlines

Big banks in focus ahead of earnings this week

University of Akron Endowment Investment Committee Chair Dennis Gartman on the impact of the presidential election on the markets. video

It's still a bull market: Dennis Gartman

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as investors piled into large-cap tech, helping the Nasdaq Composite comeback exit correction territory.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11876.259158+296.32+2.56%
SP500S&P 5003534.22+57.09+1.64%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28837.52+250.62+0.88%

