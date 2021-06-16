LIVE: Fed decision, Powell Q&A
Consumer Prices jumped 5%, Producer Prices 6.6% in May
As Federal Reserve policymakers wind down their June meeting, some economists have called this update, perhaps, the most important of the year.
Consumer and producer prices have surged to fresh records, prompting inflation fears and a move that could force the Fed to pare back its monetary support of the U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks are little changed ahead of the 2 pm ET decision and Chairman Jerome Powell's live press conference.
Follow the developments and market reaction in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.
