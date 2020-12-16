Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Chair Powell's Q&A, market reaction: Recap

Investors bet record low interest rates will remain through 2021

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference after final 2020 meeting-FBN

Fed Chair Jerome Powell hosted his final press conference following the last meeting of 2020.

As expected, policymakers left rates unchanged and signaled no major change through 2023. Powell also discussed fresh projections on the U.S. economy and his relationship with Biden Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES30154.54-44.77-0.15%
SP500S&P 5003701.17+6.55+0.18%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX12658.187554+63.13+0.50%

All the headlines and market reaction from the Q&A are in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

 