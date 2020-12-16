Chair Powell's Q&A, market reaction: Recap
Investors bet record low interest rates will remain through 2021
Fed Chair Jerome Powell hosted his final press conference following the last meeting of 2020.
As expected, policymakers left rates unchanged and signaled no major change through 2023. Powell also discussed fresh projections on the U.S. economy and his relationship with Biden Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30154.54
|-44.77
|-0.15%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3701.17
|+6.55
|+0.18%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12658.187554
|+63.13
|+0.50%
