Little Caesars teases Super Bowl commercial starring Rainn Wilson

Little Caesars pizza is trying to drum up a little hype about its upcoming first-ever Super Bowl ad announcing its new delivery option.

Continue Reading Below

The Detroit-based pizza chain uploaded a couple of teaser clips to YouTube Wednesday. “There’s a new best thing,” one ad promises. “It’s happening,” the other assures us.

The commercials star Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on “The Office.” The actual ad will run during the third quarter of the game.

WATCH: EARLY SUPER BOWL TEASERS FOR MILLION-DOLLAR ADS

“It’s only fitting to use the world’s biggest stage to debut the biggest value in pizza delivery,” David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, said in a press release.

The pizza chain worked with its new advertising agency, McKinney, to develop the ad campaign announcing the national rollout of its delivery service. Little Caesars said its delivery offers customers an average of $5 in savings compared to other national chains.

“We’re excited to bring Little Caesars to such an iconic stage as the Super Bowl for the first time,” Jeff Klein, senior vice president of global marketing for Little Caesars, said in a press release. “And we can’t wait to introduce our new delivery service to the country in a really massive way.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MR. PEANUT KILLED IN SUPER BOWL PREGAME AD

A brief commercial during the Super Bowl costs millions of dollars, Reuters reported. Last year, the big game on CBS drew 98.2 million viewers and the NFL reportedly made $400 million.

FOX is the national broadcaster for the Super Bowl this year, and Reuters reported 30-second commercial costs up to $5.6 million.

Fox Corp. is the parent of Fox News and FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS