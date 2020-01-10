Expand / Collapse search
Nissan

Lebanese prosecutors plan to question ousted Nissan boss Ghosn's wife

Associated Press
Fox News senior legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano says former chairman and CEO of Renault Carlos Ghosn will most likely stay in Lebanon and spend a lot of money to protect himself.video

Ghosn needs 'to look over his shoulder': Judge Andrew Napolitano

Fox News senior legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano says former chairman and CEO of Renault Carlos Ghosn will most likely stay in Lebanon and spend a lot of money to protect himself.

BEIRUT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s wife Carla will be questioned by Lebanese prosecutors when authorities receive an Interpol notice, Lebanon’s caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said in a statement on Friday.

CARLOS GHOSN'S LAWYER SLAMS JAPAN JUSTICE MINISTER'S GAFFE

“Carla will be subject to the same procedures that were followed for (Carlos) when the red notice was received from Interpol,” the statement said.

