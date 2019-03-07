Lawyer says he was behind Ghosn's 'disguise' during release

article

The mystery of Carlos Ghosn's strange attire when he was released from Japanese detention has been solved.

Continue Reading Below

His lawyer Takashi Takano says it was an effort to protect the former chairman of Nissan from intense media attention.

Many had been baffled by why Ghosn was wearing a blue cap, surgical mask and a construction worker's outfit when he was released Wednesday.

Takano said Friday in a blog post that he takes full responsibility for what he called the "theater of disguise."

The crowd of media that had been at the facility, waiting for hours, spotted Ghosn and followed the van he was in across town.

Takano asked media to give his client privacy.

Advertisement

Ghosn is facing a number of criminal charges from his time at the automaker.