Lawsuit: Howard Schultz sent unwanted texts to promote book

A Florida woman is suing former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz after she says she and others on the national do not call list got automated text messages promoting his book tour.

Schultz is considering an independent bid for president and launched a tour in January for his latest book, "From the Ground Up."

Cassandra Vallianos of Sunrise, Florida, says even though she's on the no-call list, she received two unsolicited text messages promoting his appearance in Miami.

Vallianos says she believes she and other voters were targeted if their registrations didn't list a party preference.

The lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Seattle seeks class-action status and damages of $500 to $1,500 per text.

Schultz spokeswoman Erin McPike said Monday that they're reviewing the lawsuit but believe it lacks merit.