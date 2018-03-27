Lawsuit challenges FDA delay of e-cigarette review

article

Several anti-smoking groups are suing the Food and Drug Administration over a decision by Trump administration officials to delay the review of e-cigarettes.

Continue Reading Below

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court argues that the FDA didn't follow proper requirements last year when it decided to push back the deadline for makers of e-cigarettes to submit their products for review. The groups say the delay poses a threat to children's health.

E-cigarettes are vapor-emitting devices that have grown into a $4-billion dollar industry in the U.S. despite little research on their long-term health effects.

Under previous FDA regulations, manufacturers were supposed to submit their products for review by August. But last year FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb agency said he would delay the deadline until 2022 to give companies more time to prepare.