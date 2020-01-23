Larry Kudlow: Davos leaders had 'no idea of the facts' of Trump's success

CEOs attending the World Economic Forum in Davos were not aware of the facts, figures and feats behind the Trump economy before the global gathering began, White House aide Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, but he added, they are now.

Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, joined FOX Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” to discuss accompanying President Trump on his recent trip to the annual economic gathering in Switzerland.

“We visited with a lot of the CEOs at several dinners and lunches and whatnot,” Kudlow told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs. “And what I heard, again and again, was, ‘Oh, I had no idea of the facts. I had no idea of the achievement.’”

Kudlow labeled this as “cognitive dissonance that's running around in the country with bad information.”

Dobbs mentioned that, while many global leaders in attendance at the World Economic Forum have been critical of President Trump, they may start to copy him as they see the recent U.S. economic success.

While speaking in Davos, Kudlow on Wednesday touted that American economic growth is “a remarkable development” and “it is the American blue-collar, middle class, they have the fastest wage growth.”

President Trump spoke to global leaders at Davos on Tuesday, touching on economic initiatives, including job creation and trade improvement in his speech.

“America’s thriving, America’s flourishing, and yes, America is winning again like never before,” Trump said.

