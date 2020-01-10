Expand / Collapse search
Labor secretary: Strong job market, economy could disappear quickly under Democrats

Eugene Scalia says 'the economy we have right now is not an accident'

By FOXBusiness
U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia shares his insights on the latest jobs numbers report.

If a Democrat gets elected in 2020 and reverses President Trump's tax cuts, “we'll see a reversal in the fortunes of the job market,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said.

Scalia joined FOX Business’ “Bulls & Bears” on Friday to discuss the recently released jobs report under the Trump administration and the plans of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“The economy we have right now is not an accident,” Scalia told FOX Business’ David Asman.

“It's the result of a decision on taxes by the president,” he said. “It's a result of a decision on deregulation by the president."

The U.S. economy, in the midst of the longest expansion on record, is continuing a trend of slow-but-steady growth. The economy added 145,000 jobs in December, while the jobless rate held steady at 3.5 percent, the lowest rate since 1969.

