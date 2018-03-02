L.L. Bean joins other retailers in changing firearm policies

L.L. Bean has joined other retailers -- Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods -- in changing firearm policies in the wake of the Florida school massacre. L.L. Bean said it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21. The retailer only sells firearms at its flagship store in Maine and only guns specific to hunting and target shooting.

J.C. Penney said that it has eliminated about 360 jobs at its headquarters and at stores throughout the country. The company said the job cuts were part of its efforts to get control of costs and streamline the company's operations. This comes as J.C. Penney reported an upbeat holiday sales season.

A group of investors says it has revived a deal to buy assets of The Weinstein Co., potentially saving the studio. The announcement came just days after The Weinstein Co. announced it was pulling out of the sale and would file for bankruptcy protection. Backed by investor Ron Burkle and led by businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet, the buyers would assume the company's $225 million dollars in debt and invest about $275 million to launch a new company, The Wall Street Journal reported.