Supermarket chain Kroger said on Thursday same-store sales, excluding fuel centers, rose 1.4 percent in the first quarter and raised its 2018 profit forecast.

Net income rose to $2.03 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the quarter, from $303 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $37.53 billion from $36.29 billion.

