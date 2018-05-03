Kroger beef recall, meat may contain tiny bits of plastic

About 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled because of concern over tiny bits of hard plastic that may be in the meat, the Agriculture Department said.

JBS USA of Lenoir, North Carolina, is recalling approximately 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, the department said Wednesday.

The products being recalled are Kroger ground and formed sliced dried beef.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The recall affects Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Greater Cincinnati (including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio plus South Eastern Indiana); Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern Virginia panhandle; Michigan; Indiana (except SE Indiana, -Evansville-); Illinois; Eastern Missouri; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; Greater Memphis area, Tennessee; Arkansas; Mississippi; Western Kentucky; Jay-C, Fresh Eats, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths.